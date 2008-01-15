Is this the MacBook Air?

More rumours have surfaced in the run up to Macworld today as to what Apple will announce at CEO Steve Jobs' keynote speech to kick off the show.

Following on from the ultra-portable laptop rumour aired earlier in the week [no pun intended - Ed], Wired magazine and AppleInsider are reporting that we should be expecting to see an "extremely thin" laptop from the annual show in San Francisco.

Tying in with earlier MacBook Air rumours, other details of the supposedly to be announced new model include a design similar to some of the thinner Sony Vaio laptop models in that it is thicker towards the back of the unit as it sits in front of you.

Other rumours are that that it will be void of an Ethernet cable hence the "Air" moniker.

"It's unbelievably thin", Apple insider told Wired.

Like the MacBook Pro, the new model will be made of aluminium and glass.

The news comes just a day after we reported of rumours that Jobs' keynote speech had been leaked on the Internet.

Whatever the outcome, Pocket-lint will be providing live coverage of the keynote event, so tune in at 5pm on Tuesday 15th January to find out whether this is a leak - or a fake.

