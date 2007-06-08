  World's first MacBook stand-alone battery charger

If you have more than one battery for your Mac notebook then you'll know what a pain it is to have to charge the spare battery whilst it is in the notebook.

This clever product works as a stand-alone charger for your laptop's batteries and you can charge two at a time.

Load two batteries and when first battery is done charging, the unit "intelligently" begins charging the second battery.

Plus, not only does this product charge your batteries quickly and correctly, so you don't have to worry about draining them down, but apparently (sounds like magic to us) the deep conditioning feature can both extend the life of your battery, as well as bring back additional life to a battery that's started to show its age.

$149.95, models available for a range of Apple notebook products, link to the site below.

