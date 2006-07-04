  Apple Power Mac may sport a new casing and specs at the WWDC

It has already been confirmed that Leopard will debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference next month. Now it looks like the operating system demo may be given on a Power Mac G5 replacement.

The website Think Secret has received confirmation that the top-range Mac, at the moment dubbed Power Mac Pro, will feature a new enclosure, although specifics haven't been released.

The new enclosure is to visually separate the new machine from its PowerPC predecessor. Although its not known what the new specs will be, it's rumoured to be similar to the G5.

The MacBook Pro may also get a new casing when Intel's mobile Core 2 mobile processor, Merom, is incorporated, but Think Secret's sources believe that the updates won't be ready for WWDC.