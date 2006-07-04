Apple Power Mac may sport a new casing and specs at the WWDC
It has already been confirmed that Leopard will debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference next month. Now it looks like the operating system demo may be given on a Power Mac G5 replacement.
The website Think Secret has received confirmation that the top-range Mac, at the moment dubbed Power Mac Pro, will feature a new enclosure, although specifics haven't been released.
The new enclosure is to visually separate the new machine from its PowerPC predecessor. Although its not known what the new specs will be, it's rumoured to be similar to the G5.
The MacBook Pro may also get a new casing when Intel's mobile Core 2 mobile processor, Merom, is incorporated, but Think Secret's sources believe that the updates won't be ready for WWDC.
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple's Field Trip event is on! Are new iPads or MacBooks coming?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
- Lenovo Yoga 920 review: Design delight with mighty battery life
- 'Entry-level' MacBook to begin production in June, says report
- Apple's forgotten tech: The Apple products you won't remember
Comments