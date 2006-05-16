Apple launch MacBook laptop

As we predicted last week, Apple has confirmed the launch of its MacBook laptop range.

Replacing the iBook, the new MacBook will feature an Intel Core Duo processor and a 13-inch glossy widescreen display. Like the MacBook Pro, the new models will sport a built-in video camera for video conferencing on-the-go, however unlike the MacBook Pro the models will be available in both black and white.

Also included is DVI with dual display support, optical digital audio input and output, Gigabit Ethernet, Sudden Motion Sensor, Scrolling TrackPad and Apple Magnetic Power Adapter.

“Apple began the transition to Intel Core Duo-based notebooks in February

with the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and now just 90 days later we have completed

the transition with the release of the all new MacBook”, said Philip

Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

Prices start at £749, and the MacBook lineup includes three models: a 1.83GHz and 2.0GHz MacBook.

Apple has also said that every new MacBook includes built-in 10/100/1000 BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed networking, built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11g Wi-Fi for up to 54Mbps fast wireless networking, built-in Bluetooth 2.0+EDR (Enhanced Data Rate), two USB2.0 ports, combination analogue and optical digital audio input and output ports.

Pocket-lint is meeting up with Apple on Wednesday to get a chance to play with the new machine, so expect a review by the end of the week.

The 1.83GHz, 13-inch white MacBook, for a suggested retail price of £749

(inc. VAT), includes:

• 13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display with 250cd/m2 brightness;

• 1.83GHz Intel Core Duo processor;

• 667MHz front-side bus;

• 512MB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB;

• 60GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion

Sensor;

• a slot-load Combo (DVD-ROM/CD-RW) optical drive;

• Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950;

• Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold

separately);

• built-in iSight video camera;

• Gigabit Ethernet port;

• built-in AirPort Extreme wireless networking and Bluetooth2.0+EDR;

• two USB2.0 ports and one FireWire® 400 port;

• one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both

optical digital and analogue;

• Scrolling TrackPad;

• the infrared Apple Remote; and

• 60 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.

The 2.0GHz, 13-inch white MacBook, for a suggested retail price of £899

(inc. VAT), includes:

• 13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display with 250cd/m2 brightness;

• 2.0GHz Intel Core Duo processor;

• 667MHz front-side bus;

• 512MB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB;

• 60GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion

Sensor;

• a slot-load SuperDrive™ (DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive;

• Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950;

• Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold

separately);

• built-in iSight video camera;

• Gigabit Ethernet port;

• built-in AirPort Extreme wireless networking and Bluetooth2.0+EDR;

• two USB2.0 ports and one FireWire 400 port;

• one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both

optical digital and analogue;

• Scrolling TrackPad;

• the infrared Apple Remote; and

• 60 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.

The 2.0GHz, 13-inch black MacBook, for a suggested retail price of £1,029

(inc. VAT), includes:

• 13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display with 250 cd/m2 brightness;

• 2.0GHz Intel Core Duo processor;

• 667MHz front-side bus;

• 512MB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB;

• 80GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion

Sensor;

• a slot-load SuperDrive (DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive;

• Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950;

• Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold

separately);

• built-in iSight video camera;

• Gigabit Ethernet port;

• built-in AirPort Extreme wireless networking and Bluetooth2.0+EDR;

• two USB2.0 ports and one FireWire 400 port;

• one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both

optical digital and analogue;

• Scrolling TrackPad;

• the infrared Apple Remote; and

• 60 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.