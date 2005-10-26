Front Row comes to Mac Mini

It was only supposed to work on the new G5 iMac's, but you know hackers and their want for things on their own machine.

Rumours around the Apple Mac fan sites are suggesting that Apple's newest application - Front Row - has been hacked to work on any Apple Mac computer including the Mac Mini and iBook range (see images of MacRumours attempt with an iBook laptop).

This Front Row.app has been cracked to skip the remote check and should idle in the background once loaded. However some enterprising users are reporting that they have managed to remote-control Front Row with a SonyEricsson K700 via Bluetooth.

The move is likely to outrage Apple as the functionality has been reported as poor with users of the hack reporting issues with using DVD and Music playback.

Apple released Front Row as an iMac only application on 12 October along side its launch of the video enabled iPod.

The media application allows users to manage their images, music, and home movies as well as watch DVD's with the new iMac's included remote control.

Many have seen this as Apple's first step into the media-PC arena. At the moment, however, Apple has only shipped Front Row with new iMacs and does not officially offer the application to non iMac-users.

Recommended Mac Cleaning Software: See CleanMyMac 3 in action on your Mac ( Try it free ). It has all the tools to take care of your system. Full cleaning, optimization, health monitoring, and even more to help your Mac run at full speed. You can uninstall unwanted apps, fix system errors, and improve performance — just in a few clicks. During a full scan with CleanMyMac, the average user finds about 74 GB of junk to clear out. Reclaim more free space on your hard drive and make your Mac as good as new.