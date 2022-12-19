Apple is said to be working on "multiple external monitors" for release in 2023, with Apple Silicon hardware inside.

The company is reportedly working on a new version of the Pro Display XDR, which will replace the model launched in 2019. However, it might not arrive until later in the year and after a new Mac Pro model, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claiming that it is still in development.

"Apple is working on multiple new external monitors," he writes in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. "Including an update to the Pro Display XDR that was launched alongside the Intel Mac Pro in 2019.

"It is possible, however, that the company’s next high-end display will ship after the Mac Pro, as the computer is further along in development than the monitor."

Other Apple Silicon monitors may appear first, therefore.

Gurman also suggests that, by adding its own chipset into the displays, they will be able to perform some functions without draining resources of the Mac or MacBook plugged into them.

Certainly, it seems that Apple would prefer to continue down this route rather than reinstate the 27-inch iMac - the last of which appearing in 2020. There will likely be at least two Mac Mini models released in 2023, he says, which could fill the gap.