New Apple Macs now expected to launch March 2023

(Pocket-lint) - We will be getting new Apple Macs early next year, according to renowned Bloomberg journalist and Apple commentator, Mark Gurman.

The company was originally rumoured to introduce a couple of new devices soon after or alongside its recent iPad launches, but they failed to materialise. Gurman suggests they will be announced in March 2023 instead.

"I'm told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models - including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros - in the first quarter of calendar 2023 and has tied the launches to the upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3," he wrote in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.

Apple boss Tim Cook recently shut the door on any hope that the new MacBooks would arrive any sooner, by saying the product line for 2022 was "set" during a recent earnings call.

Gurman suggests that, alongside the M2 MacBook Pro models, the Cupertino company is likely to unleash a new Mac Mini, while a 13-inch M2 MacBook Air could be on the cards, too.

There's no word on a new iMac though, which some have suggested. Apple previously revealed that it has no plans for a larger-screen version of its 2021 iMac - which sports a 24-inch display - but as that version runs on the M1 processor, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to think an M2 model might be in the works.

Writing by Rik Henderson.