macOS Ventura slated for release in the last week of October

(Pocket-lint) - Those waiting to get Apple's latest version of macOS installed should be able to do so in the last week of October, according to a new report.

That report comes via purveyor of Apple news Mark Gurman, writing via his Bloomberg Power On newsletter. According to him, Apple will release the new macOS Ventura update in the week beginning October 24.

Apple has been testing the big macOS update for a few months now having first unveiled it during the WWDC22 event in June. Since then developers and brave souls on the public beta program have been putting the software through its paces, ready for the big release. That release is now reportedly just days away.

The macOS Ventura update will bring a number of new features, not least the ability to edit and unsend iMessages - a change that will add feature parity with the iPhone. Other improvements include the ability to use an iPhone as a webcam, improvements to Mail, and more.

Gurman believes that the macOS Ventura update will debut alongside iPadOS 16.1, a release that he had already penciled in for the same week. Apple's other software updates, including iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 were made available for download last month. Apple typically holds macOS updates back until October, but the iPadOS update was delayed while the company got to grips with Stage Manager - a new window multitasking system that has caused Apple's engineers issues during beta testing.

Stage Manager's issues were so bad that Apple skipped iPadOS 16 entirely, moving straight to iPadOS 16.1.

