(Pocket-lint) - We already brought you the news that Apple will be forced to adopt USB-C for iPhones from 2024 (or ditch wired charging altogether), but there's now a suggestion that it will transition to the charging standard more rapidly for other devices.

Perhaps driven by the European Parliament's decision to make USB-C the mandatory standard for devices sold in the EU, Apple will add the technology to Mac accessories from as early as next year, it is said.

It could also switch the port on future AirPods charging cases from Lightning soon after.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that, with Mac accessories - such as the Magic Mouse, Trackpad and Keyboard - having been last refreshed several years ago, we are due new models. And that Apple is likely to switch to the approved format sooner than later: "Given that Mac accessory changes are few and far between, I think it’s a safe bet that those accessories will move to USB-C in their next incarnation," he wrote in his Power On newsletter.

He also added that all iterations of AirPods will be next: "I’d bet the next versions of the regular AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max all move to USB-C, and that transition should be done by 2024."

Apple isn't the only company that will have to adopt USB-C going forward. All phones, headphones, cameras and other chargeable devices sold in EU member states from 2024 will require it. It should also mean the end of Micro-USB too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.