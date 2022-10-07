(Pocket-lint) - Apple's rumored 27-inch Mini LED display will arrive in the first quarter of 2023, if a report by respected analyst Ross Young turns out to be on the money.

Writing to his Twitter super followers, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young said that Apple has now "pushed" the display to a Q1 2023 launch after initially believing that a 2022 debut was in the cards.

The display was first rumored for launch earlier this year before Young pointed to October as a potential release window. That now seems unlikely, with another months-long wait in the offing.

Little is currently known about the display beyond its key feature - the use of Mini LED technology that could allow for improved color reproduction, deeper black levels, and more vivid HDR images. All of those features would be of benefit to a display aimed at professionals, but it also means we can likely expect a hefty price tag.

With nothing confirmed, a price between the Studio Display's £1,499 / $1,599 / €1,749 and the Pro Display XDR's £4,599 / $4,999 / €5,499 seems logical at this point.

The reasons for the reported delay aren't clear, although ongoing supply constraints could well be to blame. Apple has struggled to keep products in stock ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Those ordering a new iPhone 14 Pro today face a lengthy wait for delivery, for example. Older products like the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro don't fare much better, either.

Apple's 2022 releases aren't done, though. The rumor mill expects new iPads and M2 Macs before the year draws to a close.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.