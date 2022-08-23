(Pocket-lint) - With Apple having updated its MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models with the second generation of its own in-house M2 processor this year, tech fans everywhere are waiting to hear when those will be turned into Pro and Max models for its pro-level machines.

We could have an answer to that question, if a frequently cited tech analyst's claims are true. It's been suggested that Apple is going to start ramping up mass production on its next generation 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models from the fourth quarter of this year.

-

If accurate, it should mean those laptops could be available to buy either from the end of 2022, or beginning of 2023. Ming-Chi Kuo, shared his prediction on Twitter, stating that it's likely that these M2 Pro powered machines might adopt a 5nm process, rather than a more advanced 3nm.

New 14" and 16" MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC's guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

This claim lines up with predictions made by Mark Gurman previously, suggesting that M2 Max and M2 Pro powered laptops would be arriving at some point in 2022.

It's certainly a logical prediction whichever way you look at it. Given that the M1 to M2 refresh has already started down at the entry level of the MacBook world, it only makes sense to see this adopted in the more powerful machines during the same calendar year.

Best laptop 2022: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills · 22 August 2022 · If you're looking for a new laptop, you've come to the right place. We've tested all the top options.

It's unlikely we'll see a major design refresh for the new Pro machines, given they were only introduced in 2021, so it will likely be a case of refreshing the internals to make the machines faster and more efficient.

Writing by Cam Bunton.