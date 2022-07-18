(Pocket-lint) - We could get our hands on MacBook Pro models packing M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets before the end of 2022, according to a new report.

Mark Gurman is indicating that the wave of M2 MacBooks might not be over. He's heard that Apple is aiming to release MacBook Pro models with upgraded M2 chips by the end of 2022, or in early 2023 if that isn't manageable.

These would almost certainly be called M2 Pro and M2 Max based on the naming conventions used for the M1 equivalents, and the assumption is that these would be housed in the new MacBook design, rather than being stuck in an older version.

It's all extremely credible based on what Apple did with the M1 chips, and means that professionals looking for a new laptop that should have a crunching load of processing power might want to hold off until later this year to see if Apple announces anything that could fit their workflow perfectly.

It comes on the heels of Apple's release of an M2 version of its MacBook Pro this year, which felt like a little bit of a funny one - rather than add it into the newly redesigned body that it launched in 2021, it simply put the new chip into the old MacBook Pro design.

That meant that there aren't too many reasons to pick it up over the M2 MacBook Air that it announced at the same time, which features a newer design and the same processor with some other upgrades.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.