(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced its Back To School offer in Europe which sees students receive up to a £120 gift card with the purchase of a MacBook, iMac or iPad, as well as 20 per cent off Apple Care to protect their purchase.

Apple's education discount applies to current and newly accepted college and university students and their parents, as well as staff, teachers and lecturers at all levels.

You'll need to get verified to make sure you fall into one of these categories, but once you do, there are some good savings to be had on some of the latest products, including the M2 MacBook Air that goes on sale on 15 July 2022.

With the education discount, the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) costs £898, while the M2 model comes in at £1149. The MacBook Pros are also available, with the M2 13-inch model starting at £1249 with the discount, the 14-inch model starting at £1708 and the 16-inch model at £2158.

For those after an iMac, the education discount sees this start at £1124, while the iPad Air starts at £526 with the education discount and the iPad Pro starts at £711.

You'll get an £80 gift card with the purchase of an iPad, while the Mac purchases will grant you the £120 gift card. The Back to School offer runs from 14 July to 26 September 2022. In addition to the gift card, students will also get one month of Apple Music and Apple TV+ free. These services will then cost £5.99 a month for both when the trial ends.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.