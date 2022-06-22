(Pocket-lint) - Apple previewed the upcoming software updates coming to iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2022 and there are some great new features.

We have separate features on iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9, but here we are focusing on macOS Ventura and what features it will bring to your Mac.

This is everything we know so far about macOS Ventura.

Unveil date: 6 June 2022

Release date: Likely October 2022

Now on its 13th build, the next macOS software - macOS Ventura - was previewed at the beginning of June 2022 during WWDC. Apple announced a number of features coming with the software build later this year though it's possible more features will be revealed when the software is released too.

For now, there is no exact date as to when the macOS Ventura software will be released, though we'd expect it to be around October, like macOS Monterey was.

The macOS Ventura public beta is not yet available. It will probably go live this summer, following a test for developers.

You will be able to install the latest public beta of macOS as long as your Mac is compatible and you are part of Apple's beta software program. Once you have joined - which is free to do - you will be able to install any available betas to test.

Apple is typically good at supporting older devices with its new software, though there are several Macs that fall off the list this time around. You might also find that while your Mac will support the software, you might not get all the new features.

Here are the devices that can run macOS 13 Ventura:

iMac: 2017 and later

iMac Pro: 2017 and later

MacBook Air: 2018 and later

MacBook Pro: 2017 and later

Mac Pro:2019 and later

Mac mini: 2018 and later

MacBook: 2017 and later

Here are some of the new features that will come to Mac when macOS Ventura is released.

Stage Manager is a new feature coming with macOS Ventura that automatically organises apps and windows on your Mac into a single view to make it easier to switch between tasks.

We have a separate feature on Stage Manager that you can read for a more in depth look at what the feature brings, but in a nutshell, you'll be able to switch between windows and apps with one click. You'll also be able to make different groups of apps for specific tasks and projects, arranging, resizing and overlapping them in your ideal layout.

Continuity Camera allows you to use your iPhone as a webcam with macOS Ventura. When you bring your iPhone close to you Mac, your Mac will automatically switch to your iPhone as the camera input and it works wirelessly too.

You'll also get Centre Stage on any Mac using this feature as the feature will use the Ultra Wide sensor on the iPhone to make sure you are centred in the frame as you move around. There's also a Desk View too when using Continuity Camera, which mimics an overhead camera to show your desk and face at the same time.

Mail is getting several updates with macOS Ventura, including improved search, offering more accurate and complete results.

You'll also be able to Undo Send, Schedule Send and you'll be reminded to Follow Up if you haven't had a reply and Mail thinks you are expecting one. It will also alert you if you miss off an attachment.

Spotlight will get enhanced image search with macOS Ventura, allowing you to find images in Photos, Messages, Notes, Finder and the web straight from spotlight.

You'll also be able to use Live Text to search for an image based on text within it.

Additionally for Spotlight, you'll be able use Quick Actions that will allow you to do things like setting an alarm or starting a focus directly.

Safari performance is said to be enhanced with macOS Ventura and the software will also introduce a feature called Passkeys that will offer a more secure and easier way to sign in, said to be stronger than all common two-factor authentication. You can read all about Passkeys in our separate feature.

Shared Tab Groups will also be coming to Safari with macOS Ventura, allowing you to share tabs, bookmarks, send Messages and start FaceTime calls directly from Safari. All tabs will be in one place and if your friends or family find a tab they want to add, they can.

Focus launched in 2021, but with macOS Ventura it is expanding. You'll be able to select apps and people you want to receive notifications from by allowing or silencing them, and you'll also be able to filter or draw boundaries for certain apps, like Calendar and Mail with Focus Filters.

Messages has been enhanced with the latest software builds for iPhone, iPad and Mac, with the ability to edit a message introduced. You'll also be able to unsend a recent message - as long as it is within 15 minutes - and you can mark any message as unread.

Additionally, SharePlay is also being added to Messages, allowing you to watch the latest episode of your favourite show or listen to a new song, whilst continuing your conversation thread. There will be shared playback controls to make sure you and your contact are always in sync.

There will be better collaboration too, enabling you to share notes, presentations, reminders, Safari Tab Groups and more, enabling you to start collaborating straight away and see updates in the Message thread.

The updates to Photos run across iPhone, iPad and Mac, like the updates to Messages. A feature called iCloud Shared Photo Library allows you to share photos and videos seamlessly with up to five other people. It means everyone can collaborate on an album and everyone has equal permissions for adding, editing and deleting photos.

You can choose what to include based on a start date or the people in the photos and you can either add photos manually or get smart suggestions for adding them. It will also be possible to add a photo directly from the camera app, making it super easy to add to the album.

There were some big improvements to FaceTime with the previous macOS update, but macOS Ventura brings Handoff to the video calling app.

You'll be able to move a FaceTime call from one device to another with just a click so you can start on your iPhone and switch to your Mac, or vice versa.

The Clock app is coming to Mac with macOS Ventura, allowing you to see the local time in different time zones, as well as set an alarm or ask Siri what the time is in a certain city.

SharePlay is coming to Games with macOS Ventura, allowing you to join and play games together during a multiplayer game that uses Game Centre. There's also a redesigned Game Centre dashboard that allows you to view your friend's achievements and compete against them.

Freeform is a productivity app that will come to Mac and iPad later in the year, allowing you to plan projects and brainstorm ideas or draw with a friend. You'll be able to share files, as well as insert web links, documents, video and audio and you'll be able to collaborate in real time.

macOS Ventura will bring a new side bar to System Settings on Mac that will make it easier to navigate settings and configure your Mac.

The side bar will be familiar to iPad and iPhone users, making it easy to use.

macOS Ventura will allow you to lock a note using your Mac login password rather than you having to remember a separate password. There will also be new, customisable filters, in Smart Folders to enable organisation based on creation date, attachments, checklists and more.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.