M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch available to order from 17 June

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 processing will be available to order this Friday, 17 June 2022.

Like the latest MacBook Air, the Pro refresh features Apple's latest silicon, with the M2 chip running up to 1.4 times faster than the M1. It is capable of rendering up to 8K video, with the new version also coming with up to 24GB of RAM.

Apple claims that the new MacBook Pro also comes with 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. It can be spec'ed with up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Its Retina display features True Tone technology and you get the Touch Bar along the top of the Magic Keyboard.

A Touch ID sensor ensures the MacBook is secure and responds only when unlocked by your fingerprint.

Colour options for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 are space grey and silver. It starts at £1,249 in the UK, $1,299 in the States. That's for the model with 256GB of storage.

The new MacBook Pro will come with macOS Monterey preinstalled although we expect macOS Ventura to be released this autumn, so you will be able to upgrade the software around September time.

Writing by Rik Henderson.