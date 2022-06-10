(Pocket-lint) - There are new rumours about a 15-inch MacBook Air.
Bloomberg has claimed Apple plans to release a 15-inch MacBook Air as soon as spring 2023. Keep in mind, last March, Display Supply Chain Consultants - which compiles a quarterly industry report - concluded Apple is working on a new version of its hugely popular MacBook Air with the intention of selling a larger 15-inch version next year.
Apple is reportedly also considering smaller laptops and might even release a 12-inch machine in late 2023 or early 2024. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company is thought to be readying updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to release in late 2022 with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.
These might be pushed to 2023, however.
As for the 15-inch Air, it was supposedly set to release this year but got put on the back burner. Apple instead focused on the 13-inch model it just unveiled.
The MacBook Air has for a long time only been available in the current 13-inch version, without an option for those looking to pick up a bigger model. Apple recently admitted the Air its best-selling Mac, so it makes sense that Apple would consider expanding the range to potentially grow that revenue stream and please Air users begging for bigger screens.