(Pocket-lint) - There are new rumours about a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Bloomberg has claimed Apple plans to release a 15-inch MacBook Air as soon as spring 2023. Keep in mind, last March, Display Supply Chain Consultants - which compiles a quarterly industry report - concluded Apple is working on a new version of its hugely popular MacBook Air with the intention of selling a larger 15-inch version next year.

Apple is reportedly also considering smaller laptops and might even release a 12-inch machine in late 2023 or early 2024. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company is thought to be readying updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to release in late 2022 with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

These might be pushed to 2023, however.

As for the 15-inch Air, it was supposedly set to release this year but got put on the back burner. Apple instead focused on the 13-inch model it just unveiled.

The MacBook Air has for a long time only been available in the current 13-inch version, without an option for those looking to pick up a bigger model. Apple recently admitted the Air its best-selling Mac, so it makes sense that Apple would consider expanding the range to potentially grow that revenue stream and please Air users begging for bigger screens.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.