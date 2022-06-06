(Pocket-lint) - Apple has revealed its latest Mac operating system, macOS Ventura, at its annual developer conference.

The operating system that powers the company’s Mac line, like the new MacBook Air, will come with plenty of fresh features and enhancements. These include a new way of multitasking and a greater focus on turning the company’s desktop and laptop lines into viable alternatives to PC gaming.

On the multitasking front, a new feature is coming called Stage Manager. It is designed to solve the issue of having too many apps open in individual windows.

The feature tackles this by allowing you to cluster apps into groups which are still visible while you work on others. You can then easily pull them up to the main window.

As the company does with its iOS operating systems, it has also improved the suite of apps that are included on the operating system.

That includes abilities, such as being able to schedule emails. It has greatly tweaked search functionality in Mail and offers shared tab groups in Safari too, which allows you to share and collaborate on web searches with friends and family.

Meanwhile, Continuity will get the ability to hand-off FaceTime calls between devices. And there's a new feature called Continuity Camera that allows you to use your iPhone camera as a webcam on your Mac without having to plug anything in.

Apple's macOS Ventura update will also support a new security technology called PassKey/ This removes the need for storing passwords on the web. It uses your FaceID and Touch ID credentials to access favourite sites if they support the new industry standard technology.

The new features will be available later this year when macOS Ventura is released. However, the company didn't mention anything about the much-rumoured enhancements to the settings area of the system software to bring it in line with iOS.

It will be available as a public beta around July time, before being available to Mac users in September.

Writing by Stuart Miles. Editing by Rik Henderson.