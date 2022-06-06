(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced the latest iteration of its Apple Silicon processing - the M2. And it'll debut inside an all-new MacBook Air.

The M2 chip expands upon the M1 chipset with 25 per cent more transistors than its predecessor (20 billion), and boasts greater performance with lower power consumption.

It also has a couple more GPU cores (10 cores in total) with claims that it delivers up to 25 per cent more performance than the first-gen SoC.

The new MacBook Air has been "completely redesigned" around this latest Apple Silicon.

It's just 11.3mm thin and weighs 2.7lbs (1.22kg). It has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a notch featuring a 1080p FaceTime camera, much like the existing 14-inch MacBook Pro.

There's MagSafe connectivity for charging, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack. A four-speaker sound system is hidden above the keyboard, and it comes with support for Dolby Atmos.

Perhaps the best news for those wanting to work all day without needing to recharge it, the MacBook Air 2022 comes with an all-day battery life - up to 18 hours.

Fast charging is also available through an optional 67W charger, with 50 per cent battery available in just 30 minutes of charge time.

It comes on four different colours and will be available in the US in July, priced at $1,199.

A new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 will also be available, while the last-gen Air will continue at a cheaper price.

Writing by Rik Henderson.