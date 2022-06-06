(Pocket-lint) - Apple's annual WWDC conference happens later today, with its keynote expected to unveil the transition to iOS 16 along with its other operating systems across different platforms, as usual.

However, WWDC does sometimes also offer a chance for Apple to unveil products, and there have been rumours for months that it'll show off a total redesign of the MacBook Air this year.

That possibility has been reaffirmed by seasoned industry reporter Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter, reiterating that his sources indicate Apple has had the laptop in the works for a while, but is suffering from delays due to pandemic-related shortages.

This means that while the MacBook Air might still be unveiled, he expects any announcement to either acknowledge a limited number of units at first, or to involve an actual release date that's a little more remote than what Apple normally offers up.

That might be disappointing to some, if it's accurate, but it'll be tempered by what hopefully will be an interesting redesign, which should feature new MagSafe charging, updated specs and an entirely new look that's closer to the chunkier MacBook Pro line.

Happily, we don't have long to wait - we'll find out how close this all is to the mark later today when Apple holds its keynote.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.