Apple M3-powered iMac in the works?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is developing the M3 processor alongside the M2 if the most recent rumour is anything to go by, which claims that Apple is already working on an M3-powered iMac.

Of course, with it being the third generation M-series computer system-on-a-chip, it was never likely such a machine would make an appearance this year. And that fact is also highlighted.

It's claimed we're not likely to see an M3 iMac until the end of next year (2023) at the earliest, which could mean it may not even show up until some point in 2024.

The information comes via Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, which mostly reveals details about the upcoming series of iPhones launching this year.

As well as that, he reiterates his expectations of the M2 generation of machines, and that he still expects a new MacBook Air, entry MacBook Pro and a Mac mini all powered by a new M2 chip.

At some point, that's going to be joined by 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with the M2 Pro and M2 Max inside, as well as a new Mac Pro with a dual M2 Ultra Chip. He also expects a new iMac Pro at some time, although details on that are scarce.

Returning to the iMac, it's one of those upgrades that just makes sense. Its newly redesigned colourful 24-inch machine was one of the hottest products launched in Apple's new M-series era. Offering the optimised, powerful processor in a neat, minimalist and colourful case.

In some ways it was like Apple returning to its early roots when it released the very first iMac in the days before iPod and iPhone were around.

The M3 processor inside would undoubtedly mean it'll be more powerful, but we don't yet know the exact details of the performance upgrade. Apple is yet to announce even the second generation M-chips, so trying to guess the details of the third would be a fruitless exercise.

Writing by Cam Bunton.