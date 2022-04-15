(Pocket-lint) - Apple is developing nine new Macs that feature M2 processors, according to a new report that delved into developer logs.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed most of Apple's Mac models, aside from the new Mac Studio and iMacs, will get an upgrade. He's seen evidence of an M2-powered MacBook Air with a 10-core GPU as well as an entry-level M2 MacBook Pro with the same specs. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and a new Mac Mini and Mac Pro might also all receive next-generation Apple silicon.

There will likely be M2 Pro and M2 Max variants of the M2 chip. The Max will have 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores (two CPU and six GPU cores). The M2 Pro, specifically, may be an option for the Mac Mini.

Add it all up, and the MacBook Air, one entry-level Pro, two models of the Mini, two models each of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro (with Pro and Max chips, respectively), and the desktop Mac Pro are all on deck to be upgraded with M2 processors, Gurman said. Notably, there is no mention of any iMac model.

One can assume Gurman gleaned this information from leaked developer logs that showed Apple testing the M2-powered computers with third-party apps. However, Bloomberg must have other sources available, because it also reported that "at least two Macs" could launch “around the middle of the year". Do you know what's happening in June? Apple's worldwide developer conference.

Perhaps we'll hear about new Macs at WWDC 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.