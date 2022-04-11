Two new Macs tipped for WWDC, M2 MacBook Air and....?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will host its annual WWDC event from 6 June 2022 and will undoubtedly announce iOS 16 and the other family of next-gen operating systems across its range.

It will also unveil two new Macs, it is said, with a couple of devices tipped for release soon after.

An M2 MacBook Air has been rumoured for a while, so that's more than likely to be one of them, but what about the other?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes in the latest edition of his largely Apple-centic Power On newsletter that we should expect a couple of Macs, MacBook Air included: "I'm told there are two new Macs coming around the middle of the year or early in the second half. One of those is likely to be the new MacBook Air."

That begs the question as to other.

As well as a new Air, Gurman believes Apple is working on updated Mac mini and 24-inch iMac models. A replacement for the 13-inch MacBook Pro could also be on the cards.

However, we've often said on Pocket-lint that we expect a new Mac Pro to be announced soon and WWDC seems the right place for it.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Whichever is the case, you will be able to watch the virtual-only WWDC this June here on Pocket-lint.

Writing by Rik Henderson.