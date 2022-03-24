15-inch MacBook Air model might appear in 2023

(Pocket-lint) - A new report suggests that Apple is readying a new version of its hugely popular MacBook Air, with the intention of making a larger 15-inch version for purchase in 2023.

The MacBook Air, which hasn't had a design revamp in a few years, has for a long time only been available in the current 13-inch version, without an option for those looking to pick up a bigger model.

The intel comes from Display Supply Chain Consultants, which compiles a quarterly industry report that only subscribers can access. Its conclusions are filtering through, though, and one of those is that Apple's working on a larger laptop display.

This tallies with rumours from recent months about Apple holding off on bigger Air models until it has a new version of the laptop to debut, rather than one which just swaps in the latest Apple silicon when it comes out.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

That redesign (however slight it may end up being) will hopefully appear sometime in 2022, giving the Air a new lease of life, so it would make sense if Apple then envisions a new size option for it in 2023 as a further way to keep up excitement levels among its consumers.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.