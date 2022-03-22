Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple blocks Mac Studio SSD replacement

(Pocket-lint) - After recent reports claimed that the SSD in a Mac Studio is removable and potentionally replaceable, it has since been revealed that Apple blocks the possibility at a software level.

It was discovered during a teardown of Apple's new computer that the SSD can be taken out, so therefore swapped. An extra slot was also found.

Apple usually solders the SSD onto a Mac's motherboard, so this is unusual.

However, YouTuber Luke Miani took a clean (wiped) SSD from a second Mac Studio and attempted to use it in the additional slot and then replace the existing one.

Sadly, neither attempt worked. The Studio simply wouldn't boot.

It seems that user-upgradability is blocked in Apple's software and it is unlikely that you will be able to expand your storage manually. You will have to make sure you spec your main drive adequately at the point of purchase, therefore.

To be fair, it's no easy task to swap the SSD in the Studio anyway. It requires a fair amount of disassembly, including the removal of the bottom ring and the unshielded power supply.

It very much looks like owners will have to opt for external storage options if they want to expand in future, even if a spare slot is present.

