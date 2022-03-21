(Pocket-lint) - Apple is set to reveal the next generation of MacBook Air devices later this year, after initially planning an announcement for the laptops in early 2022.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who, in their latest Power On newsletter, indicates that the Cupertino giant has now shifted the release timeline for both the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Gurman notes that Apple originally planned a new MacBook Air with "an all-new design, MagSafe, the M2 chip and more" at the end of 2021 or in early 2022, though this has now slipped to the second half of 2022.

Seemingly, then, it's likely we can expect the M2 MacBook Air models to land around September, October or November.

The MacBook Pro, on the other hand, will mostly be left alone until 2023, according to Gurman.

In the newsletter, it's suggested that an update to the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch models that launched in late 2021 will likely arrive next year, complete with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

It is possible, however, that the current 13-inch, entry-level Pro model will be refreshed with an M2 chip later this year.

This all paints a similar picture to that which 9to5Mac reported earlier this month - the only notable difference being the outlet's suggestion that the 'Pro' moniker will be dropped for just 'MacBook'.

If true - and it's worth pointing out that we're a long way away from knowing for sure - it would also mean that Apple is leaning towards an update cycle every two years for its Mac lineup.

Given that it's pretty much performed an Apple Silicon makeover on all models in the Mac ecosystem, as well, it would make sense for it to start coming back around to the second generation.

Stay tuned for more MacBook rumours as we hear them.

Writing by Conor Allison.