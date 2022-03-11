(Pocket-lint) - Apple is thought to be working on an M2 chip, a successor to the M1 chip, and multiple reports have claimed it will be used in a refreshed MacBook Air and a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Now, 9to5Mac has reiterated those rumours, claiming Apple will introduce two new notebooks with the M2 chip later this year.

More specifically, 9to5Mac said Apple will introduce a ‌MacBook Air‌ and a 13-inch MacBook Pro - both running on ‌M2‌. The site has a solid track record when it comes to predicting Apple's product roadmap. But Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is also great at that - and 9to5Mac said his recent claim that next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will use either the ‌M1‌ or an updated version is not true. While Kuo said the new MacBook Air will have an updated M1 chip, 9to5Mac claimed its "reliable sources" said the machine is being developed with the M2 chip.

Keep in mind Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who used to write for 9to5Mac, also recently reported that the MacBook Air‌ will see a complete redesign this year.

As for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 9to5Mac said Apple could ditch the "Pro" bit and call the new laptop a "MacBook". There is no word on a release date for these M2‌ machines, but they will probably release later in 2022. We doubt they'll arrive before WWDC this summer, when Apple announces its latest software updates.

The company usually reserves hardware launches for the spring and autumn. It just held a March event, where it announced a new Mac Studio and display, iPad Air, and iPhone SE.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.