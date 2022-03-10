(Pocket-lint) - We've only just had a major Apple Mac announement but, such is the way of things, we're now looking forwards to the next.

It is being reported that, after the Mac Studio, a new Mac mini could be on its way in the coming months too. And, that it is likely to sport the yet-to-be-announced M2 Apple Silicon chipset.

In fact, sources have told 9to5Mac that two models are in development - one with M2, the other with an M2 Pro processor inside.

The new Mac mini is allegedly codenamed J474 and was originally planned to run on M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. However, Apple decided to shelve that idea to make way for the Mac Studio.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Apple's M2 chip is said to feature an 8-core CPU, like the M1, but a 10-core GPU. The M2 Pro ups the ante with a 10-core CPU.

The M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipsets featuring in the Mac Studio are much more powerful, especially when it comes to graphical performance.

The M1 Max has a 10-core CPU but either a 24-core or 32-core GPU (depending on the variant). The M1 Ultra is effectively two M1 Max chips running as one, so effectively offers a 20-core CPU and 64-core GPU.

The new Mac mini could make its debut during WWDC 2022 in June, it is thought.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Rik Henderson.