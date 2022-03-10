Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Apple laptop news

Apple's Studio Display should work with Windows just fine, webcam and all

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Apple Apple's Studio Display should work with Windows just fine, webcam and all
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's website says that the pricey new monitor is compatible with a wide range of Macs, and some iPads too, but there's no mention of non-Apple products.

Given that the new Studio Display uses Thunderbolt 3, you'd assume capable Windows devices could take advantage of the monitor too.

The Verge reports that this is indeed the case and when plugged into a Windows PC the monitor will act as you would expect along with its built-in webcam and speakers.

However, expect some caveats, the website states that "Studio Display camera features and firmware updates require connection to a Mac".

While Apple confirmed that the webcam would appear like a normal USB camera, software features like Center Stage won't be available.

The other MacOS related features won't be available either, including Spatial Audio and Siri functionality.

If you regularly switch between a MacBook for work and a PC for gaming, the Studio Display may have just gotten a lot more appealing.

It's important to check the Thunderbolt 3 specs of your machine though (if it supports it in the first place) as many devices can't cope with outputting a 5K 60Hz signal.

For most PC users, the lack of firmware update support is likely going to be a dealbreaker.

In that case, we'd recommend looking at the MSI Prestige 341WU or LG Ultrafine 5K instead. Although we must admit, neither are quite as pretty as the Apple model.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them!
These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Malwarebytes Q1 22

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Luke Baker.
Recommended for you
Apple's Studio Display should work with Windows just fine, webcam and all
Apple's Studio Display should work with Windows just fine, webcam and all By Luke Baker ·
Next Mac mini could be first with M2 Apple Silicon, maybe even M2 Pro
Next Mac mini could be first with M2 Apple Silicon, maybe even M2 Pro By Rik Henderson ·
Best external hard drives and SSDs for 2022: Top portable external drives for your Mac or PC
Best external hard drives and SSDs for 2022: Top portable external drives for your Mac or PC By Cam Bunton ·