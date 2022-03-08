(Pocket-lint) - Apple has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it has discontinued its 27-inch iMac with no plans for a new model.

It expects customers to opt for its new Mac Studio and Studio Display combination instead, with prices starting at £1,999 / $1,999 / €2,299 and £1,499 / $1,499 / €1,749 respectively.

The last 27-inch iMac was released in 2020 and is no longer on sale. The redesigned 24-inch iMac with M1 processing will be the option for those who continue to want an all-in-one.

In all honesty, the new Mac Studio is much more powerful than any previous iMac, even with the entry-level M1 Max model. And the 27-inch 5K Studio Display features an greatly improved Retina screen with automatic True Tone technology to help ease tired eyes.

It even comes with its own processor - the A13 Bionic - to run its camera and audio systems. There's a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with Centre Stage built-in.

However, we can't help but lament the loss of the 27-inch iMac - a classic over the last half-decade or so. We were hoping to see the same design aesthetic from the latest 24-incher make the step up but sadly that's not to be.

Writing by Rik Henderson.