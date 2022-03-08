(Pocket-lint) - During its spring event, Apple announced a Mac Studio desktop and a 27-inch 5K Retina display to go with it called the Studio Display.

It features a nearly all-screen design, complete with thin borders, an aluminium enclosure, and a slim profile.

The integrated stand allows you to tilt the display up to 30 degrees, and you can adjust its height to suit your workspace. Apple said it loaded Studio Display with a "counter-balancing arm" to make the display feel weightless. There's even a VESA adapter option that lets you mount the display in landscape or portrait orientation. The screen itself delivers 218 pixels per inch, 600 nits of brightness, and support for over a billion colors. It also has TrueTone for a more natural viewing experience and an anti-reflective coating.

There's an innovative nano-texture glass option, too, to further minimise glare.

One of the more interesting things about the Apple Studio Display is that it features an A13 Bionic chip inside to power the impressive camera and audio system. There's a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera - the same camera that's been on the iPad. It supports the Center Stage feature, so video calls and conferences can be more engaging. It also includes an array of "studio-quality mics", Apple said, in addition to a high fidelity six-speaker sound system consisting of four noise-canceling woofers and two high-performance tweeters.

And, thanks to Apple Silicon, it can process multi-channel surround sound. The speakers even support for Spatial audio for music and video with Dolby Atmos.

As for how the Studio Display connects with your other devices, it has three USB-C ports that deliver speeds up to 10 gigabits per second. There's a Thunderbolt port, which allows you to connect Studio Display and any plugged-in peripherals to your Mac with a single cable. That same cable delivers 96 watts of power, so it can charge any Mac notebook and it can even fast charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro. Finally, Apple said you can connect up to three Studio Displays to your MacBook Pro, to create an impressive workspace.

The Studio Display itself starts at $1,599 in the US and £1,499 in the UK. That price includes the tilt-adjustable stand. The tilt-and height-adjustable stand and VESA mount adapter are optional add-ons. Apple said the Studio Display and its accessories will be available to buy from 18 March 2022.

Apple is also launching a new silver and black colour option for the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, the Magic Trackpad, and the Magic Mouse to complement the Studio Display.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.