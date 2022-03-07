Apple Mac Studio said to be a pro Mac Mini

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reportedly working on a supercharged version of the Mac Mini for release in the "coming months".

The Apple Mac Studio could fit in the company's computer lineup between a new Mac Mini and the Mac Pro.

It is said to be based on the smaller case styling of the Mini yet have greatly enhanced hardware, with 9to5Mac writing that there are two models in development - one with an M1 Max chip, and one with a new Apple Silicon chip. That could possibly be the M2 tipped to be launched during tomorrow's "Peek Performance" event or WWDC 2022 n the summer.

Sources also told the Apple-centric news site that the Mac Studio currently goes by the internal codename of J375.

Earlier this year, Apple expert Mark Gurman claimed that Apple was working on a smaller Mac Pro driven by new Apple Silicon. This is highly likely to be the Mac Studio, or whatever it ends up being called.

The new device also fits in with another rumoured product coming from Apple - what is being termed the Apple Studio Display. It's a higher resolution professional level monitor that could replace the Pro Display XDR.

We hope to find out more in the coming weeks.

Writing by Rik Henderson.