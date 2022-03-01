(Pocket-lint) - A new report has backed up claims that Apple is working on an all-new foldable touchscreen device - one that essentially combines the MacBook and iPad.

Following a recent report from DDSC analyst Ross Young, which indicated that Apple is exploring the possibility of a 20-inch folding device with a touchscreen, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now corroborated the rumour in their Power On newsletter.

The product is reportedly still years away from potentially hitting the market, but Apple is said to be in discussions with suppliers in the category over the details of a 20-inch foldable.

It's entirely possible that the new product line is being planned to eventually replace the iPad and MacBook, though the fact that a 20-inch model is reportedly on the table could also see it arrive as a completely new product category for the Cupertino company, also.

Per Gurman's newsletter, the hybrid device could also arrive at the same time as a couple of other high-profile, long-rumoured new product categories for Apple.

"The company could go with a foldable 20-inch screen attached to a physical keyboard, or just have one side of the display serving as a virtual keyboard. I’m told Apple has indeed been exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid that would take the second approach. It would trade in the physical keyboard and trackpad for a fully touch-screen base.

"If that’s the case, Apple could release a disruptive product like this around 2026, which is about the period it could same launch its long-anticipated Apple Car and AR glasses project," he said.

Since this is the second time in as many weeks that whispers surrounding the hybrid device have surfaced, its legitimacy is certainly growing. However, it's definitely worth casting some perspective on these rumours, too. Given that the proposed launch for the product is still many years away, there's plenty of time for this to be scrapped, delayed or even altered beyond recognition.

Back in the here and now, of course, it's worth pointing out that Apple is said to be gearing up for a March event - possibly to announce the arrival of M2 MacBook models.

Stay tuned for more as we get it.

Writing by Conor Allison.