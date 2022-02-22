Apple considers 20-inch foldable MacBook while delaying foldable iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - A reliable source who tends to accurately guess Apple's plans year after year has suggested the Cupertino company is exploring a foldable MacBook while also delaying the release of a foldable iPhone.

Ross Young, an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), tends to report on all-things supply chain-related - much like another analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo. Both are very trusted sources of information on Apple's product pipeline. Last year, Young was the first to report that the 2021 MacBook Pro refreshes would feature mini-LED displays with ProMotion.

Now, based on conversations with his supply chain sources, Young has revealed the DSCC has delayed its expectations for a foldable iPhone to 2025. That is a two-year adjustment from the previously reported timeline of launching in 2023. Young noted in his report that Apple "does not appear to be in a hurry" to enter the foldable smartphone market any time soon.

Interestingly, Young said Apple is instead investigating a foldable laptop - perhaps even a model with a large 20-inch screen. This so-called foldable MacBook is described as a "dual-use product, a notebook with a full-size keyboard when folded and for use as a monitor when not folded and used with an external keyboard". It may even support 4K UHD.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

The time frame for the 20-inch foldable is likely later than 2025, possibly 2026 or 2027. Apple is reportedly talking to suppliers, but the product is still years away.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.