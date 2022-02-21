When will Apple announce new Macs with M2 chips? Soon, maybe

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reportedly planning to release several new Macs with upgraded processors sometime in the first half of the year.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman via the Power On newsletter, Apple could debut a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air - all running the rumoured M2 chip, which is thought to be a slightly faster CPU than the original M1 chip. It retains the same eight-core architecture, but its graphics cores may be boosted to nine or 10.

As for when these new Macs will arrive, at least one new Mac model is slated to debut at a yet-to-be-announced event on 8 March 2021.

Gurman believes that two of the oldest Apple Silicon-powered Macs in the current lineup - the entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini - are likely next in line to be updated. The Mac Mini, in particular, could be upgraded with an M1 Pro and an M2 option. Gurman also expects a larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to succeed its existing 27-inch iMac Pro, while a smaller Mac Pro will arrive "with the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips". But Apple may wait until May or June 2022 to announce another round of Mac releases.

So, to clarify, you expect one or two new Mac releases this March, followed a few months later by more new Macs.

Apple has other hardware announcements possibly up its sleeve for its event in March, as well. It's tipped to unveil a 5G iPhone SE and 5G iPad Air. It'll also release iOS 15.4 with mask-friendly Face ID.

An iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 aren’t expected to arrive until later in 2022. Beyond that, in 2023, Gurman thinks Apple may release Pro and Max versions of the M2 chip alongside the M3.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Keep in mind it's been over a year since Apple first announced its first in-house M1 chip, which was later followed by the M1 Pro and M1 Max variants.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.