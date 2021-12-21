Apple's Mac range to get M2 processors in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has impressed the world with its M1 processors which offer astonishing performance and battery life on its Mac lineup.

The tech giant is showing no signs of slowing down and is touted to be refreshing the lineup in the second half of 2022.

According to a news piece from the Chinese outlet, Commercial Times, Apple's M2 processors will be made using TSMC's 4nm process and we are likely to see a refresh to the processors every 18 months going forward.

While we can't tell too much from this information alone, a reduction in transistor size usually means a reduction in die size and the process also often yields improvements in performance per watt, which would mean even better battery life on MacBooks.

The report also suggests Apple is planning a naming change to reflect its processor tiers. The new range is tipped to adhere to the following naming convention - MacBook with M2 processor, and MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and MacBook Pro with M2 Max. Sounds a little clunky to us, but this could just be a translation issue from our Chinese source.

It is suggested that the M2 Pro and M2 Max will come after the M2 standard processor launch, these chips are expected in the first half of 2023.

Commercial Times has a mixed track record when it comes to the accuracy of its leaks, so it remains to be seen if this will prove true. However, the timeline matches previous reports from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter that also suggested we can expect a refresh in 2022.