Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Apple laptop news

Apple is planning five new Macs for 2022, including a refreshed MacBook Pro

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Apple is planning five new Macs for 2022, including a refreshed MacBook Pro

- New year, new Macs

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - With a new year on the horizon, Apple is, of course, working on Mac updates.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple wants to launch five new Macs in 2022, including a refreshed version of the entry-level MacBook Pro. In the most recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said Apple will launch a high-end iMac with Apple Silicon. It'll slot in above the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ in the iMac lineup. Apple is also planning a major MacBook Air upgrade, complete with the M2 chip and a new design.

Also in the works is an updated Mac mini and a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon.

Of all the new Macs reportedly in development, the entry-level MacBook Pro is perhaps the most interesting to everyday users. Previously, Gurman claimed it would arrive with the same ‌M2‌ chip as the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌, including the same number of CPU cores as the M1 chip, up to 10 graphics cores, and better performance. However, it's been months since the machine has surfaced in reports.

Gurman's latest mention of the laptop indicates it's still coming, and that it will launch next year. Many details about the new laptop are still unknown. Information about the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ and a high-end MacBook Pro was also missing from Gurman's list of Mac updates for 2022.

Aside from the Mac, Gurman said he expects to see an iPhone SE with 5G, new AirPods Pro earbuds, and an AR/VR headset in 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 8 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple is planning five new Macs for 2022, including a refreshed MacBook Pro
Apple is planning five new Macs for 2022, including a refreshed MacBook Pro By Maggie Tillman ·
Best Chromebook 2021: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops for school, college and more
Best Chromebook 2021: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops for school, college and more By Luke Baker ·
Get your Christmas gifts ready with HP's great offers
Get your Christmas gifts ready with HP's great offers By Pocket-lint Promotion ·