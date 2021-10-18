(Pocket-lint) - In 2020 Apple launched its own chip, the M1, ushering in a new era for the Mac. For 2021, Apple silicon is expanding with even more power, with M1 Pro and M1 Max options - not M1X as rumoured - coming to the latest MacBook Pro models.

So what are the new M1 chips all about? M1 Pro and M1 Max use the same 5nm process as M1, but the architecture is scaled considerably, meaning far more CPU and GPU potential and much more memory bandwidth. Here's a quick breakdown:

M1: 8-core CPU, 7- or 8-core GPU, 68GB/s memory bandwidth, up to 16GB unified memory

M1 Pro: 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 200GB/s memory bandwidth, up to 32GB unified memory

M1 Max: 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 400GB/s memory bandwidth, up to 64GB unified memory

As you can see from the summary above, M1 Pro builds upon M1 with more CPU cores, for up to 70 per cent more computational power, and a doubling of the GPU for twice the graphics performance.

M1 Max takes that M1 Pro step-up and doubles down again: its 32-core GPU being twice that of the Max and four times that of the original M1. There's more unified memory available here - at up to 64GB - than any other notebook setup has ever offered before.

These new chips will be available as part of Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro refresh, with all-new design 16-inch and 14-inch models coming to market in the near future.