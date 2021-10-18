Apple reveals new MacBooks: HDMI, SD Card, no Touch Bar and more changes

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has released two new versions of the MacBook Pro laptop at its "Unleashed" event.

The new models will come in two new sizes; 16-inch and 14-inches, and rewinds the clock on many features that have been removed over the years bringing them back to appease pros who've been calling for their return for over 5 years.

The new 2021 MacBook Pro range will ditch the Touch Bar, add a HDMI socket and an SD card reader, and see the return of the MagSafe charging adapter alongside 3 USB-C thunderbolt sockets.

The compact 14-inch model will also introduce a notch, similar to the iPhone, in an attempt to get more screen real estate in a device that is still portable. The 16-inch model will come with a 16.2-inch display and won't feature the notch design.

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer · 18 October 2021

The new models will be powered by the company's new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max processors and both will feature the company's ProMotion technology found on the iPad Pro and iPhone 13 Pro devices. Both will use Mini LED display technology.

Developing...