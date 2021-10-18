(Pocket-lint) - Apple is holding its 'Unleashed' event today - 18 October - where it is highly expected to launch new MacBook Pros in 14-inch and 16-inch display options. The latest rumour suggests the event will also see the long-awaited AirPods 3 announced though, as well as a Mac mini.

According to industry leaker, Dylandkt (via 9to5Mac), the MacBook Pros will come with miniLED displays, smaller bezels with no bottom logo, a 1080p webcam and both the 14-inch and 16-inch models will offer a base M1X confirguration.

Dylankt also said both MacBook Pro models will offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage as a base option, they will have a new charging brick, and there will be similiar pricing between both models. There's also been a rumour picked up by AppleInsider that suggests the models could come with a notched display like the iPhone 13, though they won't offer Face ID and will stick with Touch ID.

In relation to the Mac mini, Dylankt suggests it will run on the M1X chip and launch alongside the MacBook Pros, though he didn't offer any more detail. Previous rumours have suggested a redesign though.

Best laptop 2021: Top general and premium notebooks for working from home and more By Dan Grabham · 18 October 2021

Regarding the AirPods 3, Dylankt said the headphones would arrive at the 'Unleashed' event featuring a similar design to the AirPods Pro but without the ear tips.

Just to reiterate, AirPods 3 will have a similar design to that of AirPods Pro, just without ear tips. Tips were shown to be an optional attachment on an early prototype, but recent leaks do not show these tips so it’s likely that they aren’t coming. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 17, 2021

You can read all the rumours surrounding the AirPods 3 in our separate feature. We also have a feature for the MacBook Pros. We've also got you covered if you want to know how to watch the Apple Unleashed event.