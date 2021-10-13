(Pocket-lint) - Apple's rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models could feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a Mini LED display.

That's according to a new tip from Ross Young, an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants, with the recently announced Apple 'Unleashed' event on 18 October also expected to mark ethe arrival of the next Apple laptops.

It isn't the first time we've seen signs pointing toward the all-new display - in fact, suggestions of two MacBook Pro models featuring the Mini LED screen technology date back to last December - but this does represent the first hint of a 120Hz refresh rate.

Panel suppliers are the same between the iPad Pro's and MacBook Pro's - LG Display and Sharp. Expecting similar technology - oxide backplanes, miniLED backlights and 120Hz refresh rates. MiniLEDs, 100% confirmed. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

Following the official announcement of Apple's event, Young noted on Twitter that these new MacBook Pro devices will feature a similar blend to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro displays, and that the Mini LED information was "100% confirmed".

If the refresh rate does turn out to be the a lofty 120Hz, it would bring the MacBook Pro models into line with both the iPad, which has featured ProMotion display technology for a few years, and the iPhone 13 Pro unveiled last month.

How Apple would navigate the finer points of a 120Hz display, such as power-saving modes, naturally remains to be seen, but we do have plenty of other rumours regarding these models. Battery information for 14-inch and 16-inch models leaked out back in June, and, more recently, we even had renders give us a rough idea of how the new MacBook Pro line will look.

For all the confirmed information, we'll have to wait until the Unleashed event on 18 October, as we say. Stay tuned, though, because we'll be covering all the key announcements from the event.