The supercharged M1X 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros you've been waiting for are finally launching this month

(Pocket-lint) - Talk surrounding the drastically redesigned, high-powered M1X 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro series has been rampant for well over a year at this point. Yet, nevertheless, the machines are finally set to be revealed and launched later in the month of October, claims Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman - the most reliable Apple leaker in the entire industry. 

Apple, who’s hot off the heels of their ‘California Streaming’ media event where they took the wraps off the latest iPhone, always seemed like they had a second event for 2021 planned up their sleeve considering the continual rumours of a major notebook redesign brewing since the release of the first Apple silicon MacBook Pro late last year. 

Initially, some insiders speculated Apple would play host to two events in the month of September alone, but the changing of the calendar indicates the company wanted to wait at least 30 days to let the two events breathe on their own. 

In case you’re out of the loop, Apple is expected to launch an array of colourful new laptops in more optimised 14-inch and 16-inch sizes across seven finish options, featuring the return of the magnetic MagSafe charging port (alongside the continued option of using USB-C if you so choose), an SD card reader, and the jettisoning of the much-ailed TouchBar. 

There’s also the expectation these new models will see a price increase, so if you’re interested, start saving. 

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 4 October 2021.
The supercharged M1X 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros you've been waiting for are finally launching this month
