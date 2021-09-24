(Pocket-lint) - Apple seeded the latest beta of macOS Monterey days ago. As with every new Apple release, eager software miners took to their skillsets to scour the code, checking to see if anything new was lurking in the programming. Alas, iOS developer Steve Mosser discovered references to two new Apple device display resolutions that seem to perfectly fit the bill for the upcoming 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro series.

Expected later this year, Apple is planning a massive redesign of the MacBook lineup to bring its style language in line with that of the M1 silicon 24-inch iMac, which was recently revamped earlier this summer.

As for the new display figures, we can expect the 14-inch MacBook Pro to have a screen resolution of 3024 x 1964, with the 16-inch model pegged at 3456 x 2234. And mind you, these numbers don’t currently correlate to any known Apple device on the market today.

This would bring the MacBook Pro display PPI up to a gorgeous 250+ pixels per inch (PPI) - an excellent upgrade over the current 226 and 227 PPI seen on the 16-inch and 13.3-inch MacBook Pros, respectively.

