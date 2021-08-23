Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple expected to launch redesigned, high-end Mac mini over the coming months

- Apple Mac mini M1X again rumoured to launch in late 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is said to be preparing a high-end Mac mini for launch over the coming few months, one that would offer a refreshed design and port hub.

As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in their latest Power On newsletter, the Cupertino giant is set to deliver a replacement to its pro-level Intel model, with suggestions the device may also be called the 'Mac mini M1X'.

It would follow the Mac mini the company launched in late 2020, the first from the line to feature Apple's own M1 processor.

It's not clear at this stage whether the prospective M1X would also replace the M1, but the suggestion of a high-end appeal would seemingly allow the new model to sit above the current generation.

"The Mac mini is used for more basic tasks like video streaming, but many people use it as a software development machine, as a server or for their video editing needs.

"Apple knows that, so it kept the Intel model around. Well, expect that to go away in the next several months with a high-end, M1X Mac mini. It will have an updated design and more ports than the current model," Gurman said.

This isn't the first time we've heard industry whispers along the same lines, either.

Earlier this month, another Mac mini leak suggested that the overhaul would include an HDMI and Ethernet input, four Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB-A slots, among other fundamental design changes. 

If the rumours are accurate, it's likely the Mac mini M1X would launch alongside the latest MacBook devices, expected to be 14-inch and 16-inch Pro models.

Until we hear anything firm, though, we'll just have to stay patient.

Writing by Conor Allison. Originally published on 23 August 2021.
