(Pocket-lint) - By far the most accessible computer in Apple's Mac lineup, the Mac mini looks to finally be getting the major redesign and power upgrade its longly deserved.

As the classic saying goes, a broken clock is still right twice a day, and for the notoriously controversial Apple leaker Jon Prosser, that just might be the case here, as a series of claims he's made regarding the upcoming Mac mini have seemingly been corroborated by LeaksApplePro in a tweet which has since been deleted.

Three schematics posted by the @LeaksApplePro twitter account provide evidence for a series of upgrades, including an overall smaller and thinner chassis set to feature a glass top akin to the front chin on the new 24" iMac released this year. Other design aspects set to be transplanted over from the new iMac to the Mac mini include its new magnetic MagSafe like charging port and array of seven color options - although that second part is still up in the air.

The schematics also point towards the inclusion of an updated port hub on the back featuring an HDMI and Ethernet input, four Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB-A slots to top it all off. Shockingly enough, it does seem as if the headphone jack is set to be removed here as well, as the schematics show no slot for it at all. If you plan on making music with your Mac mini, you'll most likely need an external adapter to do any real work.

In terms of processing power, the jury is still out on whether or not these machines will debut featuring an M1X chip or an M2, but either way, all signs point to a major increase in both CPU and GPU core counts. Also due here is an upgrade on the maximum amount of RAM, which currently for the Mac mini and all M1 machines stands at only 16GB. Rumours suggest an increase to either 32GB or even 64GB depending on who you ask.

Interestingly enough, however, these schematics don't show there to be any sort of SD card reader on the new Mac mini, despite the fact that all current rumours point to the incoming 14" and 16" MacBook Pros including one - you can read our rumour round up feature for all the details surrounding that.