(Pocket-lint) - The MacBook Air is getting its long overdue redesign, and Silver and Space Gray won’t be the only two color options it seems this time around.

According to the report by the often reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans on releasing an entirely redesigned MacBook Air sometime early next year in a variety of color choices similar to the way the Apple silicon iMac launched earlier this year in seven different shades.

It’s unclear at this point whether or not the upcoming MacBook Air will feature white bezels to correspondingly matchup with the updated iMacs, but Apple YouTuber Max Tech certainly believes that’ll most definitely be the case.

The Kuo report today further corroborates past rumours indicating that the new MacBook Airs will take inspiration from the iPad Pro and iPhone 12 series, mimicking their all flat chassis design through and through and removing any indication of curvature around the upper lid and underbelly of the machines.

Kuo’s note doesn’t make mention of the Touch Bar, but all indications show that Apple is planning on ditching it entirely at the release of their upcoming MacBook Pro and not expand its inclusion to the Air line as rumours many years past might have suggested.

If the recent release of updated wireless Apple keyboards offer any clue, it’s that the company sees the future of the Mac keyboard looking pretty standard compared to how it’s always been, except only this time with the full-time inclusion of a Touch ID reader.

