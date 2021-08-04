(Pocket-lint) - Apple will likely announce a new iPhone series this autumn, as it usually does, but according to fresh filings at the Eurasian Economic Commission database (via MacRumours), it might also unveil a number of other new hardware products in September and October.

The listings are for new Mac and Apple Watch models, none of which have been announced. There appear to be six new Apple Watch "identifiers" (A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478), all of which probably belong to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 that'll arrive running watchOS 8. The latest rumours suggest this year's watch will be redesigned, with thinner bezels, updated display technology, a smaller S7 chip, and more health capabilities.

The ECC database also listed A2442 and A2485 - both new Macs, perhaps even the rumoured 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. These are expected to feature an updated Apple silicon chip (the M1X or M2), as well as a new design that ditches the Touch Bar. They might even pack more ports, such as an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. They could add back MagSafe technology for charging, too, and come with mini-LED displays.

The filings include new iPhone models, too. Keep in mind Apple has to publish all products featuring encryption or cryptographic tools with the Eurasian Economic Commission, so we're guessing that's why these listings are surfacing ahead of any announcement or autumn hardware showcase.

We suspect new ‌iPhone 13‌ models and the Apple Watch Series 7 will debut in September, but the MacBook Pro models could come at an October event.