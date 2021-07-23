A MacBook Air with Mini LED screen is on the way

(Pocket-lint) - A new version of the MacBook Air is on the way with similar Mini LED technology to the newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. We already believe the tech - along with USB-C - will make it across to a new version of the iPad mini.

The news comes courtesy of serial Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo who has a good record when it comes to predictions. However, he believes the Mini LED Air might not be with us until mid-2022 which would make sense considering the current MacBook Air was only released in November.

Apple actually calls the technology Liquid Retina XDR and we're already expecting it to appear on the MacBook Pro - this would be a natural progression for the tech. However, it is more surprising that it might appear on the Air.

It's already been rumoured that a new Air could come in a similar multicoloured style to the iMac.

We are already expecting the MacBook Pro lineup to be revamped this year with 14 and 16-inch models that will be Apple Silicon-based only.

Kuo added that he believes overall MacBook shipments will grow to 20 million to 22 million units in 2022 as people opt to upgrade to Apple Silicon-based models, especially if there is a new M2 or M1X chip this year and especially if Apple jettison any Intel version of the new notebooks.