(Pocket-lint) - Apple started to ship its M1 iMac in May and by accounts it's a great step in the right direction. However, there were some wondering why the Cupertino company opted solely for a 24-inch model. What about those looking for a replacement to the 27-inch Intel iMac?

Well, an alternative/replacement for that could be on the cards too, with at least one industry expert even suggesting that it could see a screen size boost and newer Apple Silicon processing.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who is renowned for his inside Apple knowledge, is adamant that a larger-screen Apple Silicon iMac will be announced sooner than later: "I absolutely still believe that a larger, redesigned ‌iMac‌ to replace the Intel 27-inch models is en route," he wrote for his Power On newsletter.

"Apple increasing the screen size of the smaller model from 21.5-inches to 24-inches seems to indicate that the 27-inch model could see a size increase as well."

He also believes that the new model will come with an upgraded CPU - either an M1X or even M2X: "I don't think, however, that Apple will launch the larger model with the same M1 chip that's in the smaller model. It likely will be an M1X, the beefier version of the current ‌M1‌, or an M2X."

We are due a 27-inch iMac upgrade for sure, with the last generation released in August 2020. Hopefully, Apple hasn't just decided that 24-inches is a one-size fits all solution.