Save on a new Apple MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for Amazon Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking for a Prime Day deal on the latest Macs, you've come to the right place as Amazon has deals on the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch.

Both the latest models - released in late 2020 - are available with money off in both the US and UK.

There are now two versions of the MacBook Air, both with the same Apple M1 processor. The base model features 7-core graphics with the more expensive model having 8-core graphics.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch also moved across to Apple M1 processors in November 2020, though the Intel version is still available.

The only real difference between the 13-inch Pro and the MacBook Air is the fan which enables sustained loads over a longer period. It also has the Touch Bar as well.

Here are the Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals and you can see other prices for all the MacBooks below:

• Apple MacBook Air M1- save 5 percent, now $949 (was $999). Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-inch display, space grey.Check out this MacBook Air deal.

•Apple MacBook Pro M1- save 11 percent, now $1,149.99 (was $1,299). Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13-inch display, space grey.Check out this MacBook Pro deal.

• Apple MacBook Air M1- save 10 percent, now £893 (was £999). Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-inch display, space grey.Check out this MacBook Air deal.

•Apple MacBook Pro M1- save 12 percent, now £1,319.97 (was £1,499). Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13-inch display, space grey.Check out this MacBook Pro deal.

Writing by Dan Grabham.