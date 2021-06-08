macOS Monterey system requirements: Which Macs support macOS 12?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's macOS 12 has been announced and will be known as macOS Monterey. We've got everything you need to know about the new OS in our complete macOS Monterey guide.

Whereas last year's Big Sur update didn't leave many older Macs high and dry, this time we're losing a couple of years of compatibility for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - these now need to be made after early 2015. The iMac, by comparison, only shifts forward ard a year.

Of course, owners of older Macs can still run a relatively new version of macOS, with last year's Big Sur supporting back to 2013 and Catalina going back to 2012.

For the avoidance of doubt, Monterey supports both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs, just as Big Sur did before it. Apple is still selling Intel Macs and, while that will change, you have to think that software updates will support Intel models for a few more years at least.

12-inch MacBook (early 2016 and later)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and later)

Mac mini (late 2014 and later)

iMac (late 2015 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Writing by Dan Grabham.