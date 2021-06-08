Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Apple laptop news

macOS Monterey system requirements: Which Macs support macOS 12?

Author image, Associate editor · ·
Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projecting how events might unfold based on past events or how products and services compare against each other.
Apple macOS Monterey system requirements: Which Macs support macOS 12?

- Will Monterey work on your Intel or Apple Silcon Mac?

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's macOS 12 has been announced and will be known as macOS Monterey. We've got everything you need to know about the new OS in our complete macOS Monterey guide.  

Whereas last year's Big Sur update didn't leave many older Macs high and dry, this time we're losing a couple of years of compatibility for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - these now need to be made after early 2015. The iMac, by comparison, only shifts forward ard a year. 

Of course, owners of older Macs can still run a relatively new version of macOS, with last year's Big Sur supporting back to 2013 and Catalina going back to 2012. 

For the avoidance of doubt, Monterey supports both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs, just as Big Sur did before it. Apple is still selling Intel Macs and, while that will change, you have to think that software updates will support Intel models for a few more years at least. 

The best Chromebook 2021: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops for school, college and more
The best Chromebook 2021: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops for school, college and more By Dan Grabham ·

Which Macs can run macOS 12?

  • 12-inch MacBook (early 2016 and later)
  • MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)
  • MacBook Pro (early 2015 and later)
  • Mac mini (late 2014 and later)
  • iMac (late 2015 and later)
  • iMac Pro (2017 and later)
  • Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Check out our guide to every MacBook currently available as well as our review of the most recent iMac

Writing by Dan Grabham.
Recommended for you
Apple macOS 12 Monterey: Release date, features, and more
Apple macOS 12 Monterey: Release date, features, and more By Maggie Tillman ·
macOS Monterey system requirements: Which Macs support macOS 12?
macOS Monterey system requirements: Which Macs support macOS 12? By Dan Grabham ·
macOS Monterey is coming: New Safari, Universal Control, Shortcuts and more
macOS Monterey is coming: New Safari, Universal Control, Shortcuts and more By Dan Grabham ·